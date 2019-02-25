Didcot investigation moves into third year

Demolition contractor Coleman & Company was undertaking preparatory work for the controlled demolition of the boiler house when it collapsed out of control

Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) have said that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collapse, to provide answers to the affected families and those who were injured.

Some 870 tonnes of evidence is being forensically analysed at the HSE Science Division facility in Buxton, Derbyshire.

TVP assistant chief constable Jason Hogg said: “We continue to express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of Michael Collings, Ken Cresswell, Christopher Huxtable and John Shaw who died following the partial collapse at Didcot Power station.

“Our thoughts also remain with those who were injured as well as the community following this tragic incident.

“Thames Valley Police along with our colleagues at the Health & Safety Executive remain committed to obtaining answers and justice for those who have been affected.

“A dedicated team continues to investigate manslaughter and health & safety offences.

“The investigation has now moved off the site of the collapse with 870 tonnes of evidence moved to the Health and Safety Executive’s Science Division facility in Buxton, Derbyshire for further forensic examination. A team of experts from HSE and Thames Valley Police, supported by independent scientific experts, continue to analyse thousands of exhibits and work through complex technical data which takes significant time to analyse and interpret.

“Further detailed interviews of both witnesses and potential suspects are also planned to further progress the investigation.

“Due to the complexity of the investigation we are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to make sure that all appropriate lines of enquiry are fully explored.

“We continue to provide support and updates on our progress to the families and I would like to reassure them that our focus and commitment to this investigation has not changed. We are doing everything in our power to obtain the answers that they so rightly deserve as quickly as we are able, balanced with our duty to explore all avenues to obtain those answers.”

Sarah Jardine, HSE construction division head of operations, said: “On this, the third anniversary of the tragic incident at Didcot A Power Station HSE would like to pay tribute to Michael, Chris, Ken and John, and to their families who continue to wait patiently for answers as to how this terrible event occurred. We also remember others working on the site that day who suffered physical and psychological injuries and those who lost close friends and workmates.

“Working tirelessly alongside colleagues from Thames Valley Police, HSE’s dedicated investigation team remains committed to getting to the truth of what happened for the families. The investigation will reveal if any criminal offences have been committed and it seeks to learn any wider lessons for the industry to help prevent anything like this happening again.

“More details of our investigation will be shared as and when we are able to do so.”