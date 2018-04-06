DIO expects new standards to save 20% on construction costs

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) says it expects to save the taxpayer as much as 20% a year on the Ministry of Defence’s construction programmes with its new building performance standards.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) estate covers around 230,000 hectares across the UK, comprising military training areas, naval bases, barracks, airfields, supply depots, and offices. Construction on these sites is sometimes subject to specific defence requirements but the majority is similar to other sectors, so new standards have been developed in accordance with comparators from industry and other government departments. They are designed to be used by MoD staff and industry partners responsible for planning, costing and building MoD infrastructure projects.

The new standards, Joint Services Publication (JSP) 315, are expected to save up to 20% on construction costs by creating efficient standards, enabling faster and more cost-effective project development and delivery. They also recognise the benefits DIO has found in recent years from modular construction and standardisation of designs, as well as using 3D digital and interactive technology.

DIO chief executive Graham Dalton said: “The new standards mark a step forward in how DIO enables our military to provide the most effective and efficient solutions and how we work better with the construction industry. The revised standards make it absolutely clear what our requirements are and will contribute to a significant cost and time saving on our infrastructure projects.

“The new standards and supporting guidance set a series of reference designs for specific defence infrastructure requirements and benchmark capital and operational costs for the planning and delivery of MoD infrastructure.”