District heating assignment for Arcadis

Currently only 2% of heating requirements are met through district heating in the UK. A report by BEIS published in September 2021 reckoned that the UK could target up to 20% of heating through district heating networks by 2050.

The Arcadis project will study 28 towns and cities including Bristol, Birmingham, Greater Manchester and Nottingham to promote the adoption of local heat networks.

Arcadis director Peter Hogg said: “Supporting energy transition is central to our strategy, making a real difference in our fight against climate change.”

