Domis develops Cornish supply chain

Artist's impression of the Salboy's Newquay project, which Domis is in line to build

Construction contractor Domis is hosting a ‘meet the buyer’ event to connect with local labour and supply chains ahead of its upcoming projects in Cornwall.

The event will take place at The Hotel Bristol in Newquay, Cornwall on Thursday 9th June between 1pm and 7pm and will be open for “any relevant professionals” to attend, it said – no registration required.

The event is the first step in the recruitment of local contractors and suppliers for Domis’ upcoming construction projects in Cornwall, which include residential developments in Tuckingmill, St Ives and Newquay, and will number over 550 new homes.

In Newquay, Salboy has launched public consultation on a proposed £100m high-rise redevelopment the Narrowcliff and Bristol hotels. [See our report here.] Elsewhere it has house-building plans.

Lee McCarren, managing director of Domis, said: “We have a busy schedule with some great projects ahead of us in Cornwall and we’re looking to establish some long-term relationships with local supply chains and labour to help us deliver them.

"This event will be a great opportunity to meet with local people and organisations that share our passion and commitment to creating excellence. We’re looking forward to meeting local trades and sharing some information about ourselves and our exciting pipeline of opportunities.”

He added: “Our relationship with our partners is integral to our business. We work with people and businesses that we trust and endorse, from the planning stage to project handover. This will be no different with our operations in Cornwall.”

The list of the subcontractors and suppliers Domis is looking to connect with includes:

Demolition & site clearance

Bulk Excavation/Muck Away

Piling

Groundworker & Drainage

Brickwork/Blockwork

Concrete Frame

Joinery

Timber Frame

Beam & Block

Screeding

MEP

Structural Steelwork

Roofing - Flat and Pitched

Aluminium Windows/Doors/CW

UPVC Windows/Doors

Plastering/Partitions/Drylining

Rendering

Steel Framing System

Painting and Decorating

Wall & Floor Tiling

Flooring

Passenger Lifts

Landscaping

Balustrades/Handrails

Parties interested in supplying Domis with any of these services can also register online here.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk