Domis lined up for £300m Viadux high-rise

Salboy’s partner construction firm Domis is expected to start work on site this spring.

Planning permission for the scheme, on the former Bauer Millet site off Albion Street in Manchester, is already in place for a 40-storey residential tower and a 14-storey office block with 240,000 sq ft of commercial space.

The £300m project involves working around a tram line and listed railway arches. Work is expected to take approximately three years.

The development, designed by Simpson Haugh, will transform the neighbouring railway arches and create an active frontage along Great Bridgewater Street with new bars, restaurants and shops.

Ask managing director John Hughes said: “This new and exciting partnership joins together two well established Manchester real estate companies. By joining forces with Salboy, together we are able to bring to fruition this significant development, which is in response to the city’s continuing economic, cultural and population expansion.

“Viadux brings back to life ‘hidden’ space and with its unique characteristics, will transform this key location adjacent to Deansgate Castlefield Metrolink station, the Beetham Tower and Manchester Central Conference and Exhibition Centre.”

Simon Ismail, co-founder and director of Salboy, said: “Viadux will benefit from our extensive construction expertise and residential development experience and will be the latest in a line of high quality schemes we are delivering in the city region. Working with a partner of the calibre of Ask over the coming years will help create one of the most exciting mixed-use projects right in the heart of the city centre.”

