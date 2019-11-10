Don't miss London Build 2019

London Build gallery

London Build features: 500+ speakers across 9 conference theatres (Future London, London Design, Interiors & Fit-out, BIM & Digital Construction, Smart London, Sustainability, Interior & Fit-out, Innovation, Skills Hub, Fire Safety & Innovation and Infrastructure), 220+ CPD knowledge sessions, 350+ exhibitors across 7 exhibition zones and a range of exclusive free-to-attend networking events including: Meet the Buyer sessions, Women in Construction networking, a beer festival, entertainment, the Festival of Construction, celebrity guests and much more.

Click here to register FREE.

Meet and do business with 25,000+ contractors, architects, specifiers, developers, local councils, housing associations, house builders engineers, suppliers and construction professionals.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk