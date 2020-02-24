Doors close at Harry Fairclough

All employees, including the directors, were made redundant at the end of last week from both the Warrington head office and the Otley office.

The company was founded by Harry Fairclough in 1898, more than 120 years ago.

Richard Longfellow and Richard Shaw were the directors in charge until resigning at the end of December 2019, when Peter Walthall took over.

The business turned over £38m in the year to March 2018 (the last filed accounts) and made a pre-tax profit of £118,000.

Recent projects include a new lion enclosure at Chester Zoo.

Finance director Carolyn Forshaw took to LinkedIn to write: “It’s official: Harry Fairclough Construction Ltd is insolvent, has ceased trading and is to be wound up…. Words cannot describe how devastated I am that we could not save Harry’s and to each and every one of the wonderful Fairclough Folk I have had the pleasure of serving with, I wish you all the very best.”

