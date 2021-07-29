Doosan launches two Stage V wheeled excavators

The DX160W-7

The company said that the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 provide significantly higher performance in every area than the previous generation Stage IV machines. They combine novel operator assist features, enhanced comfort and increased tool carrier capability with new features to boost fuel efficiency, uptime and return on investment, with a focus on increased power, robustness and agility.

The new ‘-7’ models also feature a new cab design, with improvement to comfort and ergonomics as well as new features.

The DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators offer as standard the new Auto Digging Brake feature, which automatically holds the service brake in position when the vehicle stops, without the driver having to step on the brake pedal. The driver can activate or deactivate the Auto Digging Brake function by pressing a button on the control panel. When the accelerator pedal is then pressed, the Auto Digging Brake function is released.

‘Joystick Steering’ is a new option, enabling the driver to steer the machine by using the joystick thumbwheel (without using the steering wheel) when working and driving in the work mode. The Joystick Steering system only works under 20 km/h when first or second speed gears are engaged. The function is activated or deactivated by pressing the thumbwheel steering button on the control panel for at least one second.

The Load Isolation System (LIS) is another new option designed to enhance the operator's driving comfort by mitigating the impact transmitted to the front of the machine when driving off road on uneven and tough terrain. The Boom Suspension (LIS) function is also actuated by pressing a button on the control panel - it can be activated when the driving speed is 5 km/h ± 0.5 km/h or higher, and the function is deactivated at 4 km/h ± 0.5 km/h.

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, which can be selected to ensure an optimised hydraulic flow. It helps to maximise the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure.

Another standard new feature is the Fine Swing function, which minimises the shaking that a lifted object undergoes at the start or stop of a swing movement with the excavator. The function has been designed to increase operator comfort with smooth movements and to help to protect the safety of nearby workers, whilst preventing damage caused by the object falling from the excavator.

Changes in the cab include a new tilting lever, providing a 15° tilt towards the operator, to increase visibility over the top of the steering wheel when carrying out trenching work, for example. The narrower design of the steering column also contributes to enhanced visibility.

The DX140W-7 incorporates a heavier 2.5-tonne counterweight as standard, for both monoboom and articulated boom configurations. The DX160W-7 is equipped with a 2.5-tonne counterweight as standard, but can be equipped with an optional 3 tonne counterweight. This contributes to the higher lifting and digging capacities in both the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, compared to the previous generation models. With the optional 20% heavier counterweight, the DX160W-7 is particularly suited for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators, said Doosan.

To accommodate the heavier counterweights, the DX140W-7 is now equipped with the more heavy-duty ZF3060 axle, also used on the DX160W-7. In the DX140W-7, this provides 30% increased maximum dynamic load and a 28% increased maximum static load compared to the previous ZF3050 axle.

Compared to the standard chassis in the DX140W-7, the DX160W-7 has a heavy duty chassis. Both the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 have new upper structures providing the space and durability for the new standard and optional heavier counterweights and articulated fronts.

The wheeled excavators incorporate as standard a new lifting eye that forms part of the casting for the push link for the bucket attachment at the end of the arm. The new lifting eye has a maximum capacity of 5 tonnes and has a special bush insert to prevent deformation of the lifting hole.

Complementing the increased stability provided by the new counterweights, the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 have a new ‘smart’ hydraulic system that offers an improvement of around 30% in attachment work, compared to the previous excavator models.

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators are powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06 diesel engine, providing 102kW (137hp) at 2,000rpm.

The DL06 engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). It boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced. This is combined with DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, said Doosan, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8,000 hours.

