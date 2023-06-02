Dorset builder brings in new managing director

Shaun Pettitt on-site at Rivers Edge, Wimborne

Wyatt Homes has been run by the owner David Wyatt, since he founded the business in 1999 when he was 29 years old.

David Wyatt is now moving to a new role as chief executive and handing over operations to the new man.

Shaun Pettitt, 40, from Purbeck, joins the regional housebuilder from Bellway, where he ran the Wessex division.

“I see it as a huge privilege to have been appointed as Wyatt’s first external managing director,” he said. “This is a key moment for the business as we look to further invest in scaling up our output over the next few years, whilst still maintaining the quality and high standards that the Wyatt brand is known for and that David has worked so hard to cultivate over the years.”

Wyatt Homes saw its turnover grow from £22m in its 2021 financial year to £50m last year, with pre-tax profit growing from £1.8m to £6.9m.

David Wyatt said: “This change in management reflects our plans to significantly grow the business and raise our profile. I’m confident that Shaun will be integral to helping us deliver our goals with the support of our exceptional team here at Wyatt Homes.”

Wyatt Homes currently has housing under development in Wimborne, Puddletown and Charminster in Dorset, Yeovil in Somerset and North Baddesley in Hampshire. The company has three new schemes to bring to market this year and is looking to expand its operational area further across the south coast.

A new head office will be ready by summer 2024 when the business will move from its current head office in Poole town centre to Wimborne.

