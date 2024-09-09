Double bridge celebrations for Farrans

Lowestoft’s Gull Wing bridge opens for traffic

Both Lowestoft’s Gull Wing bridge and Glasgow’s Govan-Partick footbridge opened to traffic on Saturday 7th September 2024 – and both were built by Farrans.

And by coincidence both are bridges that open to let taller river traffic pass through.

Saturday saw thousands of Lowestoft residents walk, cycle and drive for the first time across the town’s distinctive new Gull Wing bridge, the town’s long-awaited third crossing of Lake Lothing.

The £150m bridge was built by Farrans for Suffolk County Council, whose leader Cllr Matthew Hicks said: “The people of Lowestoft have waited decades for a third river crossing. Suffolk County Council promised to build it, and we have. I am delighted that we have delivered on that promise.

“The Gull Wing will not only serve as a vital transport link between north and south Lowestoft, but also stands as an iconic new landmark for the town. It represents a new era of development and prosperity for Lowestoft.”

The 345-metre long Gull Wing is the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world that is lifted using hydraulic cylinders

The main bascule span across the navigation channel leaves a clear gap of 32 metres for marine vessels. The bridge sits clear of the highest tide by 12 metres, meaning that the tips of the J-beams will usually be well over 50 metre above the sea below.

Govan-Partick footbridge over the Clyde

A formal civic opening and naming ceremony for the bridge is set to take place on Tuesday 19th November.

Saturday 7th September 2024 also saw the formal opening of the £29.5m Govan-Partick bridge over the Clyde in Glasgow, re-establishing an historic connection between Govan and Partick, with the bridge crossing between Water Row on the south side and Pointhouse Quay on the north.

Construction of the fabricated steel cable-stayed opening swing bridge began in April 2022.

It is one of the longest opening pedestrian/cycle bridges in Europe, with a 15.7-metre fixed span and a 99-metre moving span. The fixed span weighs 45 tonnes and the moving span weighs 650 tonnes.

