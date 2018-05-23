Downer wins contract for Aussie military training area

The contract, which was awarded by the Australia’s Department of Defence, has an estimated value of between AU$120m and AU$140m (£68m and £80m). The scope includes improvements to support increased joint and multinational training activities, including airfield and beach landing site upgrades. There will also be improvements to key training facilities such as camp, access road and creek crossing upgrades, and the construction of a new urban operations training facility.

Work will take place within a highly sensitive environmental and cultural area, parts of which lie within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park World Heritage Area.

Downer said that the contract award follows a 12-month procurement process, which included the undertaking of several initiatives in Central and North Queensland to ensure strong local industry participation was achieved in both the preparation of the tender and ultimate delivery of the project.

Design will begin immediately and site works are expected to start in mid-2019, with final completion scheduled for mid-2022.