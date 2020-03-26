Drain pipe firm switches production to medical tubes

Polypipe gutter and drain pipe

Polypipe Group is scaling back much of its operations in response to the coronavirus crisis but some parts of have a key role to play during the emergency.

Its Nuaire business, for example, is manufacturing ventilation for the Royal Marsden Hospital and is receiving urgent enquiries from many other NHS sites for this as well as other essential projects, the company said, while its Building Products business has been requested to manufacture special pipe for emergency medical use.

“On a wider front, it is necessary to keep supplying some of our plumbing and drainage products that are needed for urgent repair and maintenance across the country to keep essential projects and services running,” it added.

However, over the next couple of days, much is being closed for the time being. “In light of recent events and until further notice, we have decided to wind down our operations to that which is absolutely necessary to support the government in its battle with Covid-19 and keep the economy going,” Polypipe said in a trading update to shareholders.

Chief executive Martin Payne said: "In these unprecedented times we have acted swiftly and decisively, taking our decisions with the best interests of our employees and customers foremost in our minds. The board's thoughts are with all of our employees and their families in what are worrying times for us all. The group's strong balance sheet and cash generation, together with our talented people and clear strategy gives the board confidence that it will overcome whatever challenges await."

