Drax strikes cancelled as agreement reached

Image of Drax, DS Pugh/Creative Commons

The 29 workers, who are members of the Unite union, are employed as scaffolders by Altrad-Hertel.

The dispute was over Altrad-Hertel's apparent refusal to register the workers under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI).

As previously reported, Unite had announced two 24-hour strikes for Thursday 5th September and Thursday 12th September and then continuous strike action from Wednesday 18th September. This would have coincided with the annual shutdown at the power station and any delays during this period could have had major financial consequences for Drax’s operators.

However, following fresh negotiations, Altrad-Hertel has agreed to the register the scaffolders under the NAECI agreement from 1st November 2019.

Unite regional officer Chris Weldon said: “Unite is very pleased that this dispute has been resolved through negotiations and strike action has been avoided. If strike action had occurred it would have caused major disruption at the Drax power station.

“Now that an agreement has been reached, Unite hopes that we can develop a far stronger relationship with Altrad-Hertel, during periods of shutdown and standard repair and maintenance work at the power station.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk