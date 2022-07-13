Drax submits plans for £2bn carbon storage project

Drax has applied to the Planning Inspectorate for a development consent order (DCO) for a pair of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) units at its North Yorkshire power station.

The company plans to invest £2bn in its plans during the 2020s and hopes to start construction in 2024.

Once operational, Drax’s two BECCS units would remove at least eight million tonnes of CO 2 from the atmosphere every year, it is claimed.

Chief executive Will Gardiner said: “Drax’s BECCS project provides the UK with a once in a generation opportunity to kickstart a whole new sector of the economy and lead the world in a vital green technology needed to address the climate crisis. Drax aims to invest billions of pounds and create thousands of jobs developing BECCS in the UK, provided that the UK government has in place policies to support the feasibility and delivery of negative emissions technologies.

“BECCS at Drax will not only permanently remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year, but it will also generate the reliable, renewable power this country needs. No other technology can do both.”

