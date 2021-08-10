Drone footage shows Graham's bypass progress

Little Hadham Bypass, near Bishop's Stortford

Graham started construction of the A120 Little Hadham Bypass and flood alleviation scheme in July 2019 with an 18-month construction programme.

Following a detailed review, the bypass will now open in winter 2021 and not this summer as hoped. However, the flood alleviation scheme may be able to be operational earlier. The construction team has blamed the delay on both Covid-19 working restrictions and several periods of exceptionally wet weather.

The new 3.9km bypass, to the north of Little Hadham, is designed to alleviate congestion along the route caused by the Little Hadham traffic lights, and provide more reliable journey times. As part of the scheme, new road embankments along the River Ash and Albury Tributary will reduce flood risk to the village.

Hertfordshire County Council has posted drone footage of progress on the scheme on a monthly basis on YouTube. Here is the latest.

