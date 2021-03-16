DSM gets its fifth aluminium crane

DSM’s Böcker AK52

This is DSM’s fifth Böcker crane purchased by DSM, and follows two new AK 46/6000 machines bought last summer.

The Böcker AK 52 has an telescopic boom that reaches to 52 metres, with an optional three-metre extension giving a maximum length of 55 metres. Made from aluminium instead of high grade steel, it can lift a maximum of 12 tonnes or 3 tonnes at a 31-metre height and a radius of 17 metres.

Features include a fully hydraulically extendible jib, wireless colour remote control with automatic levelling, and variable positioning of each outrigger.

DSM’s new crane is mounted on a four-axle 32-tonne carrier vehicle with rear steering.

DSM managing director Melvyn Rogers said: “The AK 52 truck crane is an excellent addition to our fleet. Böcker’s customer service is second to none. Our customers and operators love the safe and efficient machines which perform reliably every day. It’s a win-win for us at DSM, there will be plenty more of these cranes coming to us over our next investment phase.”

