Dubai to get its own Chinatown

The zone will be built within the retail district of Emaar’s 6km2 Dubai Creek Harbour, development as part of a three-pronged initiative to boost ties with China, which is the fourth-largest origin of visitors to Dubai.

Emaar is also strengthening its outreach to China by opening three dedicated offices in Chinese cities served by direct daily flights to Dubai on Emirates Airline. The three offices – in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou - will promote tourism, education, trading and investment between UAE and China.

In a third announcement, said that Emaar will expand its luxury hotel and serviced residences brand to China. Discussions are ongoing to develop and operate Address-branded hotels in key cities in the country.

Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar said: "The development of the new Chinese retail and lifestyle district at Dubai Creek Harbour - as well as Emaar's expansion into China, in property and hospitality - highlight our commitment to the country."