Dublin Airport invites bids to develop 4* hotel

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has opened the tender process for a new ‘four star plus’ hotel linked to Terminal 2 (T2).

It is seeking expressions of interest for a company or consortium to design and build, finance and operate the 400-bedroom hotel.

The hotel will be operated by the winning bidder for 100 years before being transferred back to DAA. Planning permission is in place for the development, but it runs out in March 2019. The winning bidder will have to apply for new planning permission and may therefore decide to make modifications to the proposed internal layouts and bedroom configurations.

The public tender process is open to Irish and international companies or consortia and DAA is seeking a new ‘four star plus’ hotel with a global brand.

“This is a unique opportunity to build and operate a new terminal-linked hotel at one of Ireland’s premier locations,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison. “Dublin Airport and the greater Dublin area both require additional hotel beds and this hotel development will bring significant economic benefits both to the local Fingal area and to the greater Dublin region.”

Dublin Airport is Ireland’s key international gateway and is regarded by DAA as large town in its own right, with more than 19,200 people directly employed on the airport campus or nearby. “There is significant demand for a new hotel at Dublin Airport and international research shows that terminal-linked hotels generate better room rates than those that are not directly linked to a terminal,” said Harrison.

The new hotel, which will be funded by the winning bidder, will be located on a 0.81-acre site just 95m from T2, between the terminal and its multi-storey car park.

CBRE has been retained by DAA to seek expressions of interest for the project. “We are expecting strong interest from both Irish and international consortia,” said Dave Murray, director of CBRE Hotels.