Dublin businesses call for more transport and homes

Dublin Chamber was responding to figures from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO). The latest survey of the labour force showed that the city generated half (49%) of all new jobs in the last 12 months, leading to an increase of almost 33,000 in the number of people working there. According to the same survey, the rate of employment growth in Dublin is 66% higher in than the figure for the state as a whole. Employment in Dublin grew by 5% in the past 12 months.

“The figures confirm Dublin’s role as the engine of Ireland’s economy,” sad Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke. “They serve as a sign of confidence in the region. But they are also proof that we need to get serious about infrastructure investment. There are an additional 33,000 people working in Dublin since this time last year. That means more people commuting to work on buses, trains, and the Luas. Further growth opportunities are coming Dublin’s way and the role of our decision makers is to ensure the region is equipped to successfully soak up those opportunities.”

She added: “All indications are that this jobs and population growth will continue in the coming years. It’s time we got serious about making the investments that are needed in the capital city region. On the transport side, this means delivering projects such as MetroLink and the DART Expansion programme, as well as rolling out BusConnects and investing in better cycling infrastructure. The continued growth of Dublin shows the importance also of other projects such as the water supply project.”