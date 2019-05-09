Dublin businesses welcome redevelopment plan

The organisation, which represents over 1,300 businesses, said developer Hammerson’s focus on a mixed-use development in the area is very welcome. The proposals include creation of two new civic squares, shops, offices, apartments, a hotel, metro station and a new east/west street allowing pedestrian access between O’Connell Street and Moore Street.

Dublin Chamber head of communications Graeme McQueen said: “The north of O’Connell Street has been lying idle for far too long. O’Connell Street should be the jewel in the crown of Dublin. But over the past few decades it has become an area of huge frustration for both businesses and locals. The plan from Hammerson to redevelop the entire area is very welcome and has the potential to be the start of a bright new era for both O’Connell Street and the wider north city centre area.”

Dublin Chamber said the plans successfully walk the fine line between preserving the area’s history and maximising the huge potential of the site.

McQueen added: “This Hammerson project, in combination with the redevelopment of the Clery’s building and other developments, will breathe new life into an area of Dublin that has underwhelmed for far too long. These moves are hugely exciting for Dublin and for Dubliners. They provide reason for optimism that O’Connell Street will soon once again be a street that the city can be fully proud of.”