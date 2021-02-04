Dudley brickworks site to be developed for housing

Artist's impression of housing planned for Stallings Place, Kingswinford

The land, now redundant, has been bought from Ibstock Brick and will be developed into an estate of 169 homes – 154 two-, three- and four- bedroom houses and 15 apartments, across range of tenures.

Keepmoat Homes regional managing director Charlotte Goode said: “Our aim for the area is to transform the vacant site into a thriving inclusive community that will benefit not only those who live there but also to the surrounding area.

“We have a strong track record of delivering new homes across the country, particularly on brownfield land such as this and this acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the area and is another step towards our ambitious growth plans in the West Midlands, where we are currently searching for additional land for immediate delivery.”

Following planning approval by Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, construction is expected to start in spring 2021.

Plans for an adjoining retail development are to be submitted for planning approval in summer 2021.

The development is expected to take around four years to complete.

