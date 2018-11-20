Dudley College to take on East London skills training

The East London NCC training site is currently leased by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) from Waltham Forest Council.

The new partnership will begin running construction skills training courses there once CITB exits the Centre in January 2019. CITB gave notice on the lease to end its contract and exit the site as part of CITB’s programme of reform, Vision 2020. It has worked with the council to find a new centre manager to continue offering skills training.

The Council, in partnership with Transport for London and a number of supporting partners, has submitted a bid to the Greater London Authority for ‘Hub’ status to provide a coordinating function for the construction industry London wide. The aim is to strengthen the relationships, and improve coordination, between construction skills training providers and construction sector employers in London.

“This new partnership will benefit learners from across east London,” said deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills Jules Pipe. “By promoting the use of virtual reality training courses, digital technology and modern methods of construction, the new centre will help realise the mayor’s ambition to equip Londoners with the up-to-date skills employers need and create the workforce capable of delivering more homes in the future.”

“We were delighted to welcome Dudley College of Technology to Waltham Forest,” said Simon Miller, Waltham Forest’s cabinet member for economic growth and high streets. “They presented an exciting programme of activity and transformation to current centre activity and demonstrated a history of high-quality and innovative training delivery.”