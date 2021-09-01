Dumper maker signs up regional dealers

The Traker T150 (1500kg payload)

C&F Dumpers UK, master distributor for the Italian-made Traker mini-dumper series, has appointed two new regional dealers.

Gem Plant Sales, based in Ashford, Kent, has been appointed distributor for C&F tracked mini-dumpers for southeast England. M&M Plant Devon & Cornwall, based in Launceston, gets the southwest.

C&F was founded in 2002, manufacturing moving and lifting components for the earthmoving sector. In 2008 it began producing complete machines for the construction industry, including a range of tracked mini dumpers.

The range has four models from 600kg to 1500kg payload – the Traker T60, T85, T120 and T150. They are available in more than 20 configurations including the Hi Tip for loading skips.

They are operated by hydraulic servo controlled mono joystick and have hydrostatic drive. The two smaller models have a choice of Honda petrol or Yanmar diesel engines and the larger T120 and T150 are powered by Yanmar diesel engines.

The Traker T120 and T150 are also offered as tool carriers.

