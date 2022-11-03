Dundee acquisition for Hardies

John Duguid Partnership vendors Graham Kerr (left) and Robert Muir (right) flank Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur

John Duguid Partnership owners Graham Kerr and Robert Muir now become consultants in Hardies with two other staff members joining the Hardies’ team.

John M Duguid & Co was the first solely quantity surveying firm in Dundee when it was established in 1929. It was renamed John Duguid Partnership in 1989, when its services were expanded to include project management and design. It incorporated Edinburgh and Dundee-based firm Muir Summers in 1996.

Core sectors serviced by the John Duguid Partnership include private and social housing, industrial/commercial, healthcare, education and heritage/conservation.

Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur said: “Despite the current economic outlook, we remain positive about the future and this acquisition further strengthens our market position in the Dundee and wider Tayside area.

“In 2010 we purchased WJR Christie & Partners in Dundee in the aftermath of a global financial crisis. That deal led to us becoming the largest construction surveying firm in Tayside; a position bolstered by this latest acquisition.

“The John Duguid Partnership is an ideal fit for us both culturally and in terms of its client base. Dundee continues to evolve through its acclaimed regeneration, and we believe we can contribute to its further development through our skill base, quality of service and extensive in-depth local market knowledge.”

Graham Kerr said: “This deal brings together two firms with a common culture and shared aspirations while enabling us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for clients.”

Robert Muir added: “The arrangement will allow us to expand the range of services we can provide to clients throughout Tayside and consolidates Hardies’ position as the region’s leading construction and surveying consultancy.”

Hardies is on an expansion drive. Last month it acquired Aberdeen-based quantity surveying practice BDG Thomson Gray and has opened new offices in Belfast, Leeds and London this year to take its office network to 13 locations.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk