Dundee mulls £60m project for new school

The new school for 1,800 pupils would replace the current Braeview Academy and Craigie High buildings.

Consultation on the proposal will go ahead if a report is approved by the city council’s children and families service committee next week.

Members of the committee will be told that pupils at Braeview and Craigie, who account for 16% of the city’s secondary population, are receiving their education in “poor condition” schools.

Braeview Academy suffered a catastrophic fire in September 2018 which has resulted in the creation of temporary cabin accommodation for pupils.

Options including the refurbishment or replacement of both schools were brought forward last year. However, following further work by officials, it is now proposed that formal consultation should take place about a suggestion for a merged school.

Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “This is a bold and ambitious plan to transform secondary school buildings for the future in parts of the city where there are significant challenges with poverty. It follows a long-term programme of school building improvements across the city.

“These new proposals would help us to form a community campus in the area, where the education of pupils would benefit from advantages of scale that the current schools cannot offer.”

He added that no final decisions will be made until a report on the results of the consultation comes back to committee in June.

