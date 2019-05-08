Dundee Science Centre invites bids for upgrade

The Medical Marvels exhibition opened last year

A tender notice has been published for the contract, which is for an architect-led team that will provide services including principal designer, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services engineering, structural engineering, quantity surveying.

DSC seeking to redevelop ground-floor, including the entrance foyer (100m2), coffee shop seating area (175m2), auditorium (70m2) and exhibition areas (340m2).

The aim is to make the facilities more accessible and inspiring for its diverse visitors.

The centre attracts 80,000 people each year through its interactive science exhibitions, hands-on workshops and events for the community, schools, further higher education institutions and industry.

In 2018, DSC launched its new first-floor facilities, which include the new Medical Marvels exhibition and a science learning suite.

DSC has to remain operational throughout the ground-floor works. The tender notice stresses that careful consideration and robust programming and coordination will be required. The new facilities must be open and in full use by 1st March 2021 by the very latest; this is non-negotiable, DSC said.