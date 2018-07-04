Duo sets up Doosan dealership

Doosan DA30 articulated dump truck

Seoul Ltd has been set up as a subsidiary of Duo Group Holdings. It is based in Meriden, near the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre.

Doosan national account sales manager Adam Dennett said: “We are excited to be working with Seoul Ltd as our new national account dealer partner. Through Seoul Ltd, Doosan national account customers in waste, recycling, quarrying and mining will have an enhanced service for machinery supply and the best possible aftersales support through Duo Group workshops, depots and offices across the UK.”

Duo Group director Owen Bolt added: “Seoul Ltd is designed to meet Doosan's long term objectives for delivering value solutions to the UK-wide major customer market and augments the existing key account arrangements within Doosan's current distribution model.”