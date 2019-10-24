Dutch customer places £26m JCB order

Left to right are Rene Wetzels (JCB), Guy Cremer (Boels), Yvette Henshall-Bell (JCB), John Smeets (Boels), Claudio Fiorentini (JCB), Jim Field (Boels) and Volker Blome (Boels)

Boels Rental has placed orders with JCB before in recent years, but never one this big. It brings the total number of JCB machines bought by Boels in recent years to more than 2,000.

The new fleet features Loadalls ranging from 525-60 to 540V180, 55Z and 86C midi excavators, along with micro excavators, which will join Boels Rental fleets at depots across Europe including Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Italy.

The machines are fitted with the JCB LiveLink telematics system that will enable Boels and its customers to monitor machine activity via an online portal.

JCB group managing director global major accounts, Yvette Henshall-Bell, said: “We place great value on building strong long-term relationships and understanding our customers’ needs. Boels Rental is a great example of how this works – they trust the quality of our machines and are keen to move with the times by investing in our world-class LiveLink telematics system. We are proud to have delivered more than 2,000 machines to Boels Rental’s European fleet in recent years.”

Boels Rental director of fleet operations, Guy Cremer, said: "Boels Rental has grown to become one of Europe’s largest equipment rental companies. Over the years, JCB has shown great understanding of our sector and developed a market-leading range of products tailored to the rental industry. Our customers like JCB machines for their reliability and innovation and I am sure the addition of LiveLink telematics will add even greater value.”

Established in 1977, Boels Rental has more than 400 branches across 17 European countries.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk