Dutch designation secures BSI’s post-Brexit future

Securing notified body designation from the Dutch government, and being accredited by the Raad voor Accreditatie (RvA), means that products certified by BSI can continue to be legally sold across the EU after the UK leaves.

BSI said that the Dutch designation ‘provides stability and continuity of market access in the event of disruption linked to the UK’s proposed exit from the European Union’.

Chief executive Howard Kerr said: “BSI already has an established presence in the Netherlands, providing product conformity assessment amongst a range of other services. To be designated as an EU notified body in the Netherlands for the Construction Products Regulations provides continuity of market access for our clients from within the UK and internationally.”

A notified body is an independent organisation designated by an EU country to assess the conformity of certain products before being placed on the market. These bodies carry out tasks related to conformity assessment procedures set out in the applicable EU legislation, when a third party is required.

BSI is also in the final stages of application to become a designated notified body to the Personal Protective Equipment Regulation, the Gas Appliance Regulation and the Pressure Equipment Directive.

As with the Construction Products Regulations, it is applying through the Dutch authorities, but as the Netherlands is staying in the EU , Dutch accreditation is good for the entire European Union and the wider European Economic Area.