Dyer & Butler sticks to red light zones

Red lights are used to illuminate the exclusion zone

Dyer & Butler teamed up with sister company M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions (MGSPFS) to devise a way to make overnight repair and maintenance works in airside environments safer.

Floor saws are fitted with halo lights that use high-powered, red LEDs to mark out exclusion zones on the tarmac. The halo saw lights will support Dyer & Butler’s specialist aviation teams who regularly carry out works at night to avoid disruptions to runway activities.

Dyer & Butler maintenance manager Andrew Nash said: “The visual impact of the red exclusion zone around the floor saw is so effective. This is the future: it can and should be adapted to other forms of plant to keep people safe when working around potentially hazardous equipment.”

Senior contracts manager Ian Woolley added: “As a responsible business, we constantly challenge ourselves to look at how we can better our working environment and ensure we continue to deliver for our clients in a safe and complaint manner. As part of this process, we work closely with MGSPFS to proactively identify and co-develop solutions that will help to keep Dyer & Butler teams safe within the highly visible and time-sensitive environments that they work in. The halo floor saw is the latest example of the way in which key safety features can be introduced and implemented and we are delighted to have co-developed such an effective safety-led solution for our aviation teams.”

