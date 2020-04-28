Dyer & Butler to strengthen Smithfield tunnels

Smithfield Market (Photo credit: Secchi Smith)

Dyer & Butler, part of M Group Services, will reinforce the lids of the cut & cover Snowhill rail tunnel that runs directly under Smithfield.

The work is being undertaken alongside the £337m development of the new Museum of London site at West Smithfield.

The project requires extensive temporary works to support the market building while the foundations are transferred to the new tunnel lids.

The method statement also shows:

reduction of the depth of structure to form the new museum structural deck

removal of overburden upon the existing tunnel lid jack arches

precast concrete structures

dismantling of historic façade

installation of strengthening steelwork and steelwork design in the tunnel vaults as enabling works for Network Rail’s installation of new road rail access points (RRAP)

highways improvements

waterproofing.

The Museum of London, currently at London Wall, is moving to derelict market buildings at the western end of Smithfield.

