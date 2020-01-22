Dyer & Butler wins Camberley high street revamp

The programme of works includes new paving, road surfaces, street lighting, public art, bicycle racks and planting trees in Camberley’s High Street, Princess Way and Knoll Walk.

The project is set to be completed by early 2021.

The work will be undertaken in five phases and the High Street and Princess Way will be open to pedestrians throughout the works.

Dyer & Butler divisional director Steve Wilson said: “This is an exciting development which will provide fantastic improvements for this area.”

Dyer & Butler has been part of M Group Services since December 2016, the group that incldues Morrison Utility Services.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk