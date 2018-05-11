Dyer & Butler wins rail frameworks

Civil engineering contractor Dyer & Butler, part of M Group Services along with Morrison Utility, has been awarded four new civil asset management frameworks by Network Rail.

The four new frameworks, which each run for four years, include three civil asset management reactive and minor works frameworks in Sussex, Wessex and Wales-South and the Wessex Civils Project framework.

The three reactive frameworks involve 24/7 on-call response services, delivering inspections, maintenance and repairs. The project framework focuses on planned project works on the existing Network Rail infrastructure. All four frameworks include bridges, structures, drainage, earthworks, tunnels, culverts, platforms and coastal/estuarial works.

Dyer & Butler has worked on Network Rail projects for more than 20 years.

Dyer & Butler rail director Chris Darlow said: “Dyer & Butler has worked hard to support and meet the demands of the railway and we are delighted to have been awarded these four strategically important four-year frameworks. We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Network Rail and our supply chain partners to deliver a safer, more reliable and efficient rail service to the public.”