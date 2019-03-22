Dynapac India opens new factory for road construction plant

Dynapac started manufacturing soil compactors in India in 2008 and has since expanded the range to a full line of soil compactors and asphalt rollers to support the Indian and export markets.

The plant located at Pulgaon in Pune has a production capacity in the range of 1,200 to 1,500 units a year. In 2018, Dynapac manufactured 750 units in India. It currently has a market share of between 12% and 15% in the sector.

The new Pune facility has an area of over 5.5 acres of land and employs about 100 people.

Both soil compactors and asphalt rollers are being produced at the Pune factory. The soil compactors are between 10t and 12t and will be for the Indian market as well as exports.

The double drum asphalt rollers will be built in two ranges: one of 1.6t and one of tons and one of between 7t and 9t. Like the soil compactors, they are for both the local market and elsewhere.

“This investment is a great opportunity for the Fayat Group and its customers, as Dynapac is a key player in the road construction equipment market with a highly recognized brand”, said Jean-Claude Fayat, president of the Fayat Group. “Dynapac has an excellent strategic place in our Group and we plan on growing and expanding its presence and product offering. We will leverage its expertise and technologies together with our existing portfolio to continuously develop equipment that closely addresses our customers’ needs.”