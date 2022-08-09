E7 wins Aston Martin F1 plumbing works

McLaren Construction has awarded E7 Building Servicesthe mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works on the new Aston Martin Formula One headquarters under construction in Silverstone.

E7 Building Services, part of The Michael Lonsdale Group, will be handling the full MEP design & build for the new facility as part of their expanding activity in the Midlands area. Works will incorporate specialist research & development installation, including BMS and EMS systems, specialist gases, local extract ventilation systems and solar photovoltaic systems. The scheme will span 15,000 sq ft of facilities, including external specialist plant areas.

E7 will work alongside McLaren Construction and Aston Martin F1 on what is being billed as ‘the first smart factory in Formula One’, implementing a facility that runs its information streams, monitoring systems, and manufacturing processes via data in the cloud.

Currently, the E7 project team is in design phase. Works are in line for completion in May 2023.

