Early engagement invited for Somerset Epic Campus

The campus site

The Epic Campus is a major investment in North Somerset's future skills, training and business support infrastructure. The development will create a state-of-the-art education, training and innovation hub designed to support local people and businesses for years to come.

Somerset Chamber of Commerce has been appointed by North Somerset Council to deliver phase 1 of a business engagement and supply chain support programme related to the Epic Campus project and is now promoting opportunities through its Somerset Supply Chain programme.

The programme connects local contractors and suppliers with major development projects. The initiative helps local businesses access procurement opportunities and maximise the economic benefits of investment across the region.

The project team is seeking established contractors with a minimum annual turnover of £2 million, a directly employed workforce and a proven track record of delivering commercial construction projects. Businesses will also be expected to provide relevant case studies demonstrating experience on similar developments.

Invitations to tender are expected to be released in November 2026, with work on site scheduled to begin in May 2027.