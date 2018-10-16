Earthworks begin for Northampton construction college

Mick George is carrying out the earthworks on behalf of Kier Construction, which is building the Advanced Construction Engineering (ACE) Centre the college’s Booth Lane Campus.

The centre is intended to facilitate training of the next generation of builders, plumbers and decorators, as well as pioneering new techniques aimed at equipping the workforce of the future with the latest skills. Alongside training that focus on craft skills, there will also be courses at Level 3 for those looking for supervisory, technician or management careers in the sector.

The aim is for the ACE Centre to provide a pipeline of ‘highly-skilled, work-ready’ staff. Forecasts are estimating between 600-700 new learners each year by 2025/26.

Michael George, contracting director at Mick George, said: ‘’As employers of more than 1,100 employees, we recognise that the construction industry and its labour model are at a critical juncture in terms of its long-term sustainability. Addressing both the skills shortages and the ageing workforce demographic is seen as a top priority within leading construction companies, so it’s a credit to Northampton College for responding so proactively to provide solutions for the sector, helping to deliver a high calibre of new recruits to the industry.”