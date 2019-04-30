East Dumbartonshire lodges plans for three nursery schools

Architect Holmes Miller has applied on behalf of East Dunbartonshire Council and its Hub West Scotland for planning permission for the centres in Milngavie; Kirkintilloch and Bearsden. There are also plans to extend Killermont Primary School and Nursery Class.

Over the coming weeks the applications will be considered by the council’s planning service before referral to the planning board for a decision.

“I would encourage residents to take an interest in the development of the new nurseries and the investment being made in our communities to deliver the Scottish Government's 1140 hours nursery provision,” said East Dunbartonshire Council depute chief executive for place, neighbourhood & corporate assets Thomas Glen. “If anyone would like to view and comment on the proposed designs, they can do so via the Council website.”