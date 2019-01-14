East Dunbartonshire cleared to build new school

Scottish government ministers have confirmed that they will not be ‘calling in’ the council’s decision to close Campsie View and Merkland Schools and to build the new school, which will be for pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

The council had agreed to the project in November 2018 and then notified the Scottish government. Under the Schools Consultation Act 2010, ministers are required to decide within eight weeks if the decision will be called in for review; this period expired last week.

Joint council leader Vaughan Moody said: “This consent to close Campsie View and Merkland schools is the next step towards the delivery of a much-needed new additional support needs school for the area. We were required to notify Scottish Ministers of our Council decision back in November, and their confirmation that they will not be calling in our decision means we can now progress its implementation to deliver a new fit for purpose ASN school to meet our future needs.

The implementation plans will now be progressed, including community engagement as the design for the new school is developed and contractors appointed for its delivery.