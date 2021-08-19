East Renfrewshire renews Amey lighting contract

The three-year contract with East Renfrewshire Council will see Amey continue works to upgrade, maintain and repair the street lights for the local authority.

Amey has managed the street lighting service in East Renfrewshire since August 2012. In 2017 Amey had secured a four-year contract to continue managing the service, which covers the council’s 15,000 street lights as well as 1,000 illuminated signs and traffic bollards. The contract also includes , 24-hour emergency cover for any incidents on the road network.

Work under the new contract will include the continued replacement of street lights with new LED lanterns, which are more efficient and cost-effective for the council. This requires civil infrastructure work to upgrade existing cable networks.

Kenny Kerr, business director at Amey, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team for securing this contract to continue to deliver our street lighting service for East Renfrewshire Council until June 2024.

“This contract win highlights the fantastic relationship we have with the local authority and is a testament to the hard work and expertise we have in our street lighting teams to deliver an outstanding service for our client.”

James Adams, contract manager at East Renfrewshire Council, said: “East Renfrewshire Council is pleased to continue our relationship with Amey for a further three to four years on the new street lighting maintenance contract. Amey has maintained street lighting in East Renfrewshire since 2012 and during that time we have received an excellent level of service.”

Amey also currently operates street lighting services on a number of other contracts, including for North Lanarkshire, Walsall, Wakefield and Manchester.

