ECA affiliates with Builders’ Conference

The Builders’ Conference collates and disseminates contract data for its membership, which now includes the ECA on an affiliate basis.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said: “We are delighted that ECA has become an affiliate member of the Builders’ Conference. We have a passion for sharing quality information and ensuring our members always have the most accurate, pure data at their fingertips. We really look forward to this partnership going forward and know that all ECA members that join us will enjoy more visibility of relevant opportunities and connecting with new clients.

ECA director of legal and business Rob Driscoll added: “ECA is pleased to be affiliating with Builders’ Conference. This partnership will provide ECA members with a great opportunity in these uncertain times, through a unique insight into the market and help to secure new commercial opportunities for their sustainable growth. We look forward to enhancing collaboration between project owners and contractors for a more intelligent, data-driven market.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk