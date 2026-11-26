In written evidence to the House of Commons Public Bill Committee examining the Visitor Levy (England) Bill, ECA has urged MPs to distinguish between necessary work-related overnight stays and discretionary leisure visits.

Catherine Watt, director of employment and skills at ECA, said, “An electrician staying near a site for an early start or an urgent repair is there to do a job, not take a holiday. Necessary work accommodation should not be treated in the same way as a leisure stay.

“For smaller contractors, extra accommodation charges could mean costs they cannot recover on a fixed-price job. MPs should put a clear national exemption in the Bill, with a simple declaration process, so businesses can get their people where they are needed without a postcode lottery of rules and refunds.”

ECA wants the exemption written into legislation and applied consistently wherever a visitor levy is introduced in England, rather than left to local discretion.

To keep administration proportionate, ECA is proposing relief when accommodation is charged, supported by a standard declaration from the employer, engaging business or self-employed contractor. A single declaration should cover a group booking or defined project period.

ECA also wants a straightforward refund route where evidence is not available at booking or check-in, nationally consistent rules and a way to challenge refused claims. Checks should not require routine disclosure of commercially sensitive contracts.

ECA has submitted indicative wording for a new clause and asked MPs to seek an assessment of the potential effects on mobile workforces, small contracting businesses, fixed-price contracts and public procurement. It is also calling for consultation with contractors and accommodation providers before implementation.