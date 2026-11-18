Prout's appointment comes as ECF enters its next phase of investment and delivery, following the expansion of its capital base to £400m in 2024.

This is supporting plans to deliver around 17,000 additional homes and one million square feet of commercial space by 2036, in places including London, Wolverhampton, Hull, St Helens and Bradford.

With experience spanning government, infrastructure, planning and major institutions, Prout will help guide ECF as it builds on more than 25 years of regeneration delivery and deepens its work with local and combined authorities across England.

Prout is Chair of the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation, which is responsible for delivering a new garden city in Kent. He previously spent eight years as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Planning and Resources) at the University of Oxford and was responsible for the university’s financial planning, estates, capital plan and sustainability strategy. Before that, he served as Director General for High Speed 2 at the Department for Transport from 2013 to 2017.

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles across local and central government, including the Department for Communities and Local Government, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster City Council.

Prout will take up the role at the end of January 2027, succeeding Sir Michael Lyons.