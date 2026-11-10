ECITB, BES ease armed forces career transitions

The Discovery programme was launched at BES Group’s Warrington-based headquarters. Every learner successfully completing the programme is guaranteed a job interview on the final day, giving them a direct route from training into employment.

In addition to the formal training, learners are assigned coaches from BES Group and Assystem, all of whom are veterans themselves. The coaches will support the learners in their transition from military service and signpost them to specialist, government-backed support where needed.

The employer-led programme, which has been endorsed by the City & Guilds Foundation, features three main phases.

The first fortnight prepares the cohort and provides a structured overview of the five main career pathways that they can progress onto. These are nuclear, asset reliability, engineering surveying, electrical inspection and rail inspection. Throughout the programme Forces Transition Group will provide practical transition support.

All learners then complete ECITB-accredited safety training and ECITB Confined Spaces (medium risk) training as well as IPAF 3a and 3b training ,which covers the safe operation of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWP).

Supported by their coaches, learners then choose one of the five specialist pathways for the final fortnight of training. Led by BES Group and Assystem tutors, they will explore the pathways in more depth enabling the learners to build practical, sector-specific skills, recognised qualifications and industry knowledge.

On completion of the course, each learner will interview for a live vacancy within one of the five career pathways. Every learner then receives a bespoke career action plan with follow-up check-ins at three, six and 12 months to track progress and ensure sustained employment.

The first cohort begins the programme this week with their final-day interviews expected to take place mid-December. Further cohorts are planned for 2027.