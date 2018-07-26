PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 26 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. ECL invests in fleet upgrade

ECL invests in fleet upgrade

5 hours Groundworks contractor ECL Civil Engineering has bought 30 new JCB tracked excavators in a deal worth more than £1.5m.

Left to right are Richard Barker of Watling JCB, ECL directors Sean Hoare and Steve Tysoe, and Andrew McNaught of JCB Finance
Left to right are Richard Barker of Watling JCB, ECL directors Sean Hoare and Steve Tysoe, and Andrew McNaught of JCB Finance

Supplied by dealer Watling JCB, Bedfordshire-based ECL has taken delivery of 20 JCB 57C-1 midi excavators, which will soon be joined by a further 10 of the JS130 tracked machines.

 The new 5.7-tonne conventional tailswing models were selected following a trial and evaluation period last year. The 13-tonne models join many JCB JS130 machines in the ECL fleet.

 ECL Civil Engineering director Steve Tysoe said: “We choose JCB for the full solution on offer – the quality of the machines, and warranty and finance options available and the longstanding relationship and service contracts we hold with Watling JCB. It’s a brand we can trust.

“We evaluated the 57C-1 on site before making such a significant investment and were very impressed with the machine. It’s a high performance, low maintenance machine that’s excellent for our operators.”

The JCB 57C-1 midi excavators have a new cab using the same structure as the larger 10-tonne machines in the JCB line-up. The cab is 18% more spacious and offers up to 11% more visibility, improving both comfort and site safety. Other key features include 500-hour greasing intervals, 9% added power to bucket tear-out and 5% additional dump height.

ECL Civil Engineering Ltd was founded in 1993 and works for leading house-builders across central England. The company boasts a large fleet of construction equipment including JCB excavators ranging from six to 30 tonnes, site dumpers from up to nine tonnes, Loadall telescopic handlers, compact tracked loaders and compaction equipment.

 

 

MPU

More News Channels