The refurbishment, in line with Westminster Council's retrofit-first policy, will see the former John Lewis HQ extended to create more than 200,000 sq ft of Grade A workspace.

ACT, which can reduce the carbon footprint of cement by up to 70%, will be used throughout the redevelopment works, following successful testing of the technology by Sisk and Ecocem at Wembley Park. It is designed to work with existing cement and concrete production and construction processes, allowing substantial carbon reductions to be achieved without fundamentally changing how the industry operates.

ACT has been tested and demonstrated in more than 40 projects across Europe, across a range of applications and construction environments. These include a major deployment with Legendre Construction at Chessy, France, where approximately 9,000m³ of ACT concrete is being used; precast concrete production with C-concrete in Belgium; and UK projects including the Wembley Park demonstrator with Sisk and ACT’s first use in permanent structural works at Murphy’s Shipley Depot.

171 Victoria Street is being developed in line with Westminster’s retrofit-first approach. The project will retain and reuse significant elements of the existing building, including steelwork, concrete and 500 stainless-steel window frames and glazed units, alongside the use of lower-carbon materials in the redevelopment.

Ecocem is undertaking a €220 million investment programme in Europe to support the commercial-scale deployment of ACT by 2030. This includes its first dedicated ACT production facility in Dunkirk, France, with ACT expected to be available from the facility from early 2027.