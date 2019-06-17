EDF team picked for Dunkirk offshore wind farm

The future Dunkirk offshore wind farm will be delivered by EDF Group, via its EDF Renewables subsidiary, in partnership with Innogy and Enbridge.

It is the fourth offshore project that the group has won through public-sector tender procedures, after winning three projects in 2012 in Saint-Nazaire, Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer.

The wind farm will be more than 10km off the coast of Dunkirk and will have installed capacity of almost 600 MW. It will supply the equivalent of around 40% of the Nord département’s electricity needs and is due to come into service in 2026.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, chairman and CEO of the EDF Group, welcomed the decision by the minister for the ecological and inclusive transition. “Our winning bid was highly competitive, and this has notably prompted the government to double the offshore wind power targets contained in its multi-year energy plan, giving new development opportunities for EDF and all participants in the sector," he said.