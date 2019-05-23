EDF team wins mega Moroccan solar scheme

The team will be responsible for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the multi-technology plant. The hybrid plant, which will have an installed capacity of 800MW, with use concentrated solar power (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) technologies in a hybrid approach that is claimed to be a world first.

The combined operation of the two technologies is designed to increase the plant’s output to produce electricity for the Moroccan grid until five hours after sunset.

In late 2017, the African Development Bank approved a US$265m (£210m) loan to help develop the first and second phases of the solar project. It put the total cost at €2.048bn.