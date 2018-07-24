Edgware industrial estate being converted to housing

Artist's impression

The £6.4m scheme will transform a former Edgware industrial estate into 24 energy-efficient homes.

Polyteck is responsible for the demolition of the existing building as well as pile foundation work and the construction of a mix of three- and four- bedroom homes with associated private parking spaces and bin stores.

Polyteck chairman, John Polycarpou said: “This is an exciting scheme to be playing a crucial part in and Polyteck is perfectly placed to ensure its success. By replacing a vacant industrial estate with safe and sustainable homes, the Burnt Oak development will be a valuable asset to the local community.”