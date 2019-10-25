Edinburgh Airport to spend £20m on transport upgrades

The first phase of the project will deliver a new East Terminus next summer to house the airport’s licensed taxi operation for both pick-up and drop-off. Taxis will be able to access the facility by using a road over the old runway, reducing congestion at peak times. The East Terminus will also provide covered walkways for passengers, a new passenger bridge, a new waiting area for passengers with restricted mobility (PRM) and a self-service kiosk for booking private taxis.

The second phase of the project will deliver a new access road to ease congestion further and will see the entire drop-off facility move to the new facility.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “As well as making it easier for licensed taxis to drop off and pick up passengers, this multi-million-pound project will also see the construction of a new access road, helping to ease the congestion we currently see on Eastfield Road at peak times.”

